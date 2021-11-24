California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

STRO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

