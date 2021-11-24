California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Inhibrx worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

