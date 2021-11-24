California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.07 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKIN stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

