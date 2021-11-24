California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 68,215 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.