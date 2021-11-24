California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZY. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.