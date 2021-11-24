California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

