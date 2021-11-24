California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,263 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tucows worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tucows by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Tucows by 87.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tucows by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tucows by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Tucows stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

