California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,907 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

