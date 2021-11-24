California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Citi Trends worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

