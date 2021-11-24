Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners accounts for 8.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 6.54% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $40,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

