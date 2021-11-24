Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

