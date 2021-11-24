Canaccord Genuity Cuts WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target to C$18.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WeCommerce stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. WeCommerce has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.00.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

