Canaccord Genuity Trims OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,064. The firm has a market cap of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.