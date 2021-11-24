Canaccord Genuity Trims OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.
OrganiGram stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,064. The firm has a market cap of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.
About OrganiGram
