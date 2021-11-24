Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 113,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,087 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $48.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

