Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$70.50 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

