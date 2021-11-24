Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,801. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

