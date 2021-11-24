Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$53,660.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,494,816.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.00. 4,954,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$64.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.3252003 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.