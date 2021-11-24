Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Acquires $77,200.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72.

Cano Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 1,509,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

