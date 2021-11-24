Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 395,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,973,137 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

