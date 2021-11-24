Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$14.00 by Barclays

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has been given a C$14.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

WEED opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.04. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

