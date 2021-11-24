CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as high as C$7.42. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 310,325 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.32.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$638.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.04.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.