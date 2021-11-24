Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.45

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.45 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 44.64 ($0.58). Capita shares last traded at GBX 44.24 ($0.58), with a volume of 2,454,482 shares trading hands.

CPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

