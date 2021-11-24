Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

