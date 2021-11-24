Capital One Financial Comments on MRC Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $674.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.