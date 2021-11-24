Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$6.20. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.88, with a volume of 2,212,441 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.6968722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$860,722.16. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,086,612.11.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.