Cardano Price Tops $1.66 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $55.43 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00212712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00036508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00792188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00080877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

