Cardano Price Tops $1.66 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $55.43 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00212712 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00036508 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00792188 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016080 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00080877 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.
About Cardano
According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
