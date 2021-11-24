CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,861 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

