Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

