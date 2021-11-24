carVertical (CV) One Day Volume Tops $216,459.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $216,459.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.