CashHand (CHND) Market Cap Achieves $182,090.30

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, CashHand has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $182,090.30 and $27,491.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086182 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,380,860 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.