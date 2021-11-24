Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Casper has a market capitalization of $410.88 million and approximately $44.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,494,506,689 coins and its circulating supply is 2,543,886,640 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

