Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 11.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 65,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,892,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

