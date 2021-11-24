Cat Token Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $22,973.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

