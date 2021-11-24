CBC.network (CBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $388,349.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $388,349.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

