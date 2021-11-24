CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $11,570.19 and approximately $60.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

