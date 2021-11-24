Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.