CEEK VR Price Hits $0.77 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $571.84 million and $21.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

