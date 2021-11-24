Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,384,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

