Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CELU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06. Celularity has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

