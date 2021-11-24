Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $3.70. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7,994 shares.

CYAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

