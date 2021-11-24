CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of CenterPoint Energy worth $80,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 32,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,767. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

