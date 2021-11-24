Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 67,650 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

