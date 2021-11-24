Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

