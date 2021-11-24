Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,073 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of First of Long Island worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $545,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.