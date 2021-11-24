Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BY opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

