Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Thermon Group worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 78.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 53,437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.