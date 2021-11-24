Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Saul Centers worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 157.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

