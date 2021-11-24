Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 819,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,441,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AUD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $403.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

