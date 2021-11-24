Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 218,131 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Yellow worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

