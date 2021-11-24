Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 132.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

